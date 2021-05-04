Man found dead on sidewalk near Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead on a sidewalk near Providence Park early Monday morning.
Portland Police Bureau (PPB) homicide detectives are investigating the death.
The man’s body was found near the intersection of Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue around 1:40 a.m., according to PPB. Someone found the body and flagged down a Portland Fire and Rescue crew, which was in the area responding to a fire-related call.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.
No additional information was immediately released.