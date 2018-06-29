PORTLAND, Ore. – A man found dead on the property of a Northeast Portland Goodwill store died of homicidal violence, according to the state medical examiner's office.

The body of 44-year-old Kenneth L. Coleman was found outside of the building, located at 12250 NE Halsey St., around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Detectives with the police bureau’s homicide detail took over the investigation.

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette released the following statement:

"Two days ago, an individual appeared at Goodwill's Halsey location looking to camp in the back parking lot (near the truck dock). Goodwill Security informed the individual that he could not camp on the property and was asked to move. This was done without incident. Unfortunately a body was found this morning which is believed to be the same individual from two days ago. Goodwill continues to help the police with their investigation and pass condolences on to the bereaved."

