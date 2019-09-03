PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead inside a home in Northeast Portland on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man had been shot inside a home in the 4000 block of Northeast 136th Avenue shortly after 9:28 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Responding medics determined he had died.

The other people inside the home are cooperating with investigators, police said. A gun believed to have been used in the incident was also been recovered.

Oregon State Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene and will determine the cause of death and manner, police said.

The investigation is in its early stages and no additional information was given.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the community related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.