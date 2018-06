PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was found dead on the property of a Northeast Portland Goodwill store and the detectives are calling the death suspicious.

The man was found outside of the building, located at 12250 NE Halsey St., around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

A medical examiner responded and determined that the death was suspicious in nature.

Detectives with the police bureau’s homicide detail took over the investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

