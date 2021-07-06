Man who fired dozens of shots at SW Portland apartments arrested, police say

The suspect, 32-year-old Luke Stolarzyk, was injured after the June 29 shooting when witnesses disarmed him and detained him until police arrived.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who police said fired nearly 30 rounds at apartments in Southwest Portland last month has been arrested for attempted murder and other charges.

No one was hit by gunfire.

The suspect, 32-year-old Luke Stolarzyk, was injured after the June 29 shooting when witnesses disarmed him and detained him until police arrived. Stolarzyk was released from the hospital on Monday. Police took him to the Multnomah County jail.