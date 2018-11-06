WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman in Wilsonville last month.

The woman told Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies that on May 31 a man pleasured himself in front of her in the parking lot of her apartment complex, located in the 11400 block of Southwest Toulouse Street. The woman said she verbally confronted the man and he ran away.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the suspect, based on the woman’s description.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or dark-skinned man in his late teens to early 20s with short, curly hair. He is about 5-foot-7 with a slender build. He was seen wearing baggy blue jeans and a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or submit a tip online.

