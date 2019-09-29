SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police responded to a disturbance call at 9:40 p.m. Friday at the Best Little Roadhouse at 1145 Commercial St. SE in Salem.

Officers located the man and attempted to take him into custody. After struggling with officers, the man was taken to Salem Health for medical distress.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital by medical personnel.

Oregon State Police are now investigating this as an in-custody death, and have not yet released the man's identity or cause of death.

Further details were not available.