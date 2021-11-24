Man dies after shooting in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in Northeast Portland on Tuesday night, police said.
At 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report that shots had been fired in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Wasco Street. They found an injured man at the scene. Police said he appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect or suspects left the scene and haven't been found, police said.
Police said they'll release the victim's name after cause of death has been determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
Northeast 162nd Avenue was closed from Halsey Street to Wasco Street during the investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Steve Gandy at stephen.gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433.
