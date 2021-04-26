Portland man dies in weekend hit-and-run

Anthony L. Tolliver, 30, died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 30-year-old man died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland on Saturday night.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) on Monday identified the victim as Anthony L. Tolliver of Portland.

Tolliver was struck neat Northeast 82nd Avenue and Alberta Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to PPB. The driver left the scene of the crash.

Tolliver’s friends and family set up a memorial near the crash site. BikePortland shared photos on Twitter.

I’m out at NE 82nd & Alberta where 30-year-old Anthony Tolliver was killed while walking across the street late Saturday night. Friends & family have set up a memorial. pic.twitter.com/YXOK9e1xSK — BikePortland (@BikePortland) April 26, 2021

Tolliver’s death is the 23rd fatal traffic crash this year in Portland, PPB said.

The search for the suspected driver is ongoing.