Man dies at hospital after shooting in NE Portland

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died at a hospital after he was shot in Northeast Portland on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened near Northeast Glisan Street and 74th Avenue.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were alerted that a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He later died. PPB has not released the man’s name.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released.