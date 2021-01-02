Man dies after stabbing in Northeast Portland

Police found the victim at about 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue; his death is being investigated as a homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man after a stabbing in Northeast Portland Sunday night.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue.

Police found an adult male victim with a stab wound at that location. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide Division are investigating the man's death. The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.