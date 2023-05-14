One man dead after two triple shootings in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning

Portland Police report nine people were shot in two separate shootings — one in the Cully neighborhood and another at a bar in the Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police reported that a man has died as a result of two triple shootings in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

The other nine shooting victims had minor or non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man who died was shot in the Cully Neighborhood on Northeast Killingsworth Street, with officers responding around 3:30 a.m.

A KGW reporting crew saw a group of people gathered outside a home later Sunday morning when they seemingly learned the triple shooting had turned into a homicide investigation. They told the KGW crew to leave.

The medical examiner is still determining the man's cause of death, so his name has not been shared publicly. His death marks the 34th homicide in Portland so far in 2023.

The two other shooting victims from the Cully neighborhood shooting, a man and a woman, had minor injuries that were treated at the scene, police say.

The violent night was a contrast to a bright and cheery Mother's Day in Portland, where Grant Smith was walking late Sunday morning.

"Walking out here this morning, it’s quiet, the sun is shining," Smith said. "It feels like a nice community space a lot of the time."

Smith lives a block away from the other triple shooting in Portland that occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Police reported that three people were shot at a bar in the Lloyd District.

Paramedics provided trauma care on scene at the Capitol Bar and Lounge on Northeast Broadway.

"It’s not something I encounter a lot in my daily life, it feels pretty idyllic [in this neighborhood] a lot of the time," Smith said. "It’s kind of wild the transition between that and this."

Late Sunday morning, some signs of the chaos could be seen inside the glass and Capitol Bar's locked doors — broken glasses, flipped tables, hats and shoes left behind.

Smith said he was surprised to learn about the shooting this morning, but he says he feels safe and secure walking around his neighborhood at night.

"These things do happen once in a while and when they happen they tend to stick in your brain a lot, but I don’t want that to affect what I’m going to do on my day to day," he said.

For both triple shootings, Portland police report the suspect or suspects left the scene and no immediate arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking for information about either of these shootings.