Man dead after shooting in parking lot in Portland's latest homicide

Police said the man died at SE 112th & Division after a shooting early Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police.

Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m.

The man died at the scene and the suspect took off before police arrived. There has not been an arrest.

This is the city's sixth reported homicide of the year and the fifth from a shooting according to police reports all within the past 19 days.

The victim and suspect have not yet been identified.

