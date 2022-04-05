Police investigate homicide in Southeast Portland

Police have closed Southeast Division Street between Southeast 26th and 28th Avenue. The closure is expected to last through the morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

On May 4 at 1:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment. PPB said the suspect, or suspects, left before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made and PPB said no suspect information will be released at this time.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have closed Southeast Division Street between Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast 28th Avenue. PPB said it expects the closure to continue through the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781, or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256.

Since the start of the year, at least 34 people have been killed and more than 150 people injured in more than 480 shootings across Portland. In the majority of homicide cases this year, no suspect has been arrested or charged. Portland is on pace to surpass 2021's record-breaking number of homicides. Last year, 90 people had been killed and the city surpassed 1,200 shootings. In 2019, Portland police reported less than 400 shootings.