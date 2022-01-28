Man dead after shooting in downtown Portland

Officers responded to a report of someone shot at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Old Town neighborhood of downtown Portland early Friday morning, according to Portland police.

On Jan. 28 around 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived. Portland police said the man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived. Portland police are not releasing any suspect information at this time. They have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives with the Portland Police Homicide Unit closed Northwest 2nd Avenue between West Burnside Street and Northwest David Street, and closed Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774, or Det. Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.





