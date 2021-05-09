Man dead after shooting at Lents house party early Sunday morning

A man died after shots were fired at a house party in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning.
At 12:57 a.m., Portland Police officers responded to a report of gunshots at a house in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
Officers responding to the scene found a large crowd attending a house party, the Portland Police Bureau said. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to assist with the crowd.
An adult male was found dead at the scene. His cause of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with relevant information may contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079, or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-3774.