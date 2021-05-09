Man dead after shooting at Lents house party early Sunday morning

Portland Police were called at 12:57 a.m. to a report of gunshots at a house in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street; homicide detectives are investigating.

A man died after shots were fired at a house party in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning.



At 12:57 a.m., Portland Police officers responded to a report of gunshots at a house in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.

Officers responding to the scene found a large crowd attending a house party, the Portland Police Bureau said. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to assist with the crowd.