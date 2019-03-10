PORTLAND, Ore. — A 29-year-old man was charged with offering to pay at least six minors for sex in Portland. Jordan Lin Johnson was arrested in Gresham on Sept. 30.

Law enforcement officials are asking for help to find any additional victims.

The investigation began on August 21, 2019 when police responded to four separate incidents of a man attempting to lure underage girls into a car near David Douglas High School. Officials learned Johnson allegedly approached at least six girls in his car and asked if they needed a ride.

All of the girls said they were not interested in a ride and tried to get away from the car. Police say Johnson offered some of the girls money to get in.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau’s Detective Division at 503-823-0400 and reference case number 19-288651.

