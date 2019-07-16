A man who lives at a Portland residential treatment facility has been charged with murder for allegedly choking another patient in her sleep.

Roger Justice Jones, 57, was arrested Friday for the killing of Huyen Cao, 46, in May. The Multnomah County District Attorney filed a single count of murder against Jones on Monday.

Court documents identify the facility where Cao was killed as the Cameron Care Center on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

They also list the facility as Jones’ residence.

Employees at the facility in Southeast Portland found Cao unresponsive inside her room on May 17, according to court documents. Responding medical personnel determined Cao was deceased.

The next day, on May 18, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office concluded Cao died of asphyxia due to manual strangulation and declared her death homicidal.

Police obtained a video that shows a person, later identified as Jones, entering and leaving Cao's room on two separate occasions, according to court documents.

On July 12, 2019, law enforcement contacted Jones to discuss the video. He admitted to choking Cao, court documents say.

In a statement to KGW officials with Cameron Care said:

"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Ms. Cao. The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our highest priority. These recent developments have been extraordinarily emotional and challenging for everyone at Cameron Care, especially our staff who cared for both Ms. Cao and Mr. Jones every day.



In May, authorities informed us that Ms. Cao’s passing was from natural causes. At that time, we were given no reason to be concerned for the safety of our residents or staff. We were shocked when Mr. Jones was arrested, as we were not involved in the investigation and had no knowledge of the imminent arrest.



Cameron Care will continue to work alongside our staff, and county and state partners to ensure our residents get respectful and compassionate care at all of our facilities."

Jones was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.