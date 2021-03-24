Man charged with murder in hit-and-run crash near St. Johns Bridge

Roy Bennett Jr., 29, is accused of intentionally hitting and killing a pedestrian in North Portland's Cathedral Park neighborhood, authorities say.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a pedestrian with a stolen car on Friday near the St. Johns Bridge in Portland's Cathedral Park neighborhood.

Roy Bennett Jr., 29, is accused of intentionally hitting Errol Rees, 57, while driving on North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Portland police responded just after 3:30 p.m. Friday and found Rees gravely injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died three days later, on March 22. Rees was a Washington County resident.

Police said they arrested Bennett Jr. in Northeast Portland the day of the crash for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Further investigation by police led District Attorney Mike Schmidt to file the additional charges of second-degree murder and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

No further details have been released as of Tuesday evening. The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team and homicide detectives are investigating the case.