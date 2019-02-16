SALEM, Ore. — A man was charged with murder after a 55-year-old woman was found dead inside a Salem home on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 3600 block of Watson AV NE at about 11:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found a woman, identified as LeAnn Baty, dead.

The man, identified as Derek S. Beaton, was detained at the home, according to Salem police. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Beaton is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 19.