PORTLAND, Ore. – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a death in North Portland.

At around 3:15 p.m. Friday, a community member in the 5300 block of North Lombard Street told Portland police officers about a possible murder in the area.

Officers arrived and found a woman dead. Detectives believe the woman was murdered, according to Portland police. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Saturday.

The suspect, 58-year-old Terry Hickman, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a murder charge.

Police do not believe the community is in danger.

No other details about the case were released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

