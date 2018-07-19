WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A Washington County man has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat his father with a wooden shovel.

On March 2, deputies responded to a home in the 7200 block of Northwest 185th Avenue in unincorporated Washington County on a welfare check. Shaun Maki, 53, said his father, 77-year-old Melvin Maki, was suffering from self-inflicted injuries inside the home, where they both lived.

Deputies found Melvin Maki suffering from severe injuries that were not consistent self-inflicted wounds, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives discovered evidence that led to them believing Shaun Maki beat his father and waited to call 911. Maki was arrested for attempted murder and other related charges.

Melvin Maki died on June 4. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Shaun Maki for murder, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged into the Washington County Jail without bail.

