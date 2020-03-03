PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault crimes following an incident in August 2019 when a 4-year-old child was taken from her mother by a stranger she encountered at a TriMet transit center, according to court documents.

Richy Kinu, 25, has been charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

According to court documents, the mother of the child met a man on the night of Aug. 11 at the transit center and they went with him to buy food. They shopped at the Gateway Fred Meyer, then boarded a MAX train. The man held the girl while the mother carried the groceries, court documents said.

At some point after they got off the train, the man, still carrying the girl, moved ahead too quickly and the mother was unable to keep up. She told him to stop but the man disappeared with the girl.

Several minutes later, the mother found the girl at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Mount Scott Boulevard, close to the Flavel MAX stop. The mother spoke with her daughter and determined she had been sexually abused.

The mother contacted police shortly after midnight on Aug. 12, and she and the girl were taken to a hospital, where samples were gathered from the girl for a sexual assault test kit. The girl also showed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

The day after the assault, a detective interviewed the mother, who produced a photograph of the two men, both strangers, according to court documents.

In late October, the Oregon State Police crime lab notified the detective that samples taken from the girl had DNA for a man, but with no matches in any forensic crime listing.

In late November, Portland police released images of the two men but were mum on details.

"The Portland Police Bureau's Child Abuse Team is asking for the public's help in identifying two possible witnesses who may have information related to an on-going case. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, details about the investigation are unable to be released," the statement said.

A day later, a man who identified himself as Rich Fichiosy contacted the detective and said he was one of the two men in the photograph. He and Richy Kinu then spoke with the detective, according to court documents. They agreed they were the men in the pictures.

Kinu told the detective he was on the MAX train with the mother and girl, whom he had never met. He said he held the girl on his lap because the mother asked for help. They parted ways at a MAX stop, he said.

Kinu agreed to provide a DNA sample. In mid February, the crime lab determined that the DNA found on the girl matched his. He was arrested on Feb. 20 and pleaded not guilty to his charges on Monday.

Kinu has no prior record. His next court appearance is in April. He remains lodged in the Multnomah County jail.