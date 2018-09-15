GRESHAM, Ore. — Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left three homes and a building damaged Friday evening in Gresham.

The shooting happened near Northeast 188th Avenue and Glisan Street at around 5:15 p.m.

Gresham police said a black van or SUV with tinted windows and a broken rear or side window may have been involved. At around 6:30 p.m., officers located a similar vehicle. The suspects drove away and after a vehicle pursuit, fled on foot, police said.

Officers eventually took 18-year-old Ny'Shaun Edwards and 18-year-old Niko Thomas into custody.

After further investigation, Edwards was charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, reckless driving, and two counts of hit and run.

Ny'Shaun Edwards

Gresham police

Thomas was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation.

Niko Thomas

Gresham police

Dennis Chapple was doing yard work at the time and counted around 15 shots. One of the bullets went through his bedroom and lodged in his bathroom wall.

“If you were going into the bathroom at that time, it's possible you could've been hit," he said. “Everybody's kind of on edge.”

Racers Automotive body shop was also hit by bullets. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Chapple is thankful no one was injured but said knowing there was a shooting in his neighborhood is still painful.

“It's really hard to deal with that,” he said. “I just hope that things quiet down and people don't get so angry and take it out with guns.”

If you witnessed the shooting or have information on this case, you’re asked to call Deputy Stephens at 503-793-4525.

© 2018 KGW