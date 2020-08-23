Man assaulted at recall Governor Brown event in Happy Valley

The suspect told deputies that “he confronted the group because, in his opinion, they should be working to recall Trump and not Gov. Brown.”

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A man was hospitalized on Saturday after being attacked at a recall Governor Kate Brown event, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was on Highway 212 near Southeast 152nd Avenue in Happy Valley. According to Stop the Abuse-Recall Kate Brown website, this is a “Sign in Person” location and people have been collecting signatures there all weekend.

A witness told deputies that another man walked up to them and was verbally confrontational to the man, officials said.

When the suspect directed his attention to the female witness, the man stepped in and told the man to stop. Deputies said the suspect then began to "push and punch" the man until he fell to the ground.