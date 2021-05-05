Man faces arson charges after $3M in damage to Salem storage units

The blaze burned for several hours and destroyed an estimated 25 storage units. No injuries were reported. Almost 200 people lost belongings in the fire.

SALEM, Ore. — A man faces arson and criminal mischief charges after a fire at a storage facility near the Salem Municipal Airport Monday resulted in about $3 million in damages.

The Statesman Journal reports firefighters responded to a report of a large fire around 6 p.m. at the Airport Self Storage. Authorities say the blaze burned for several hours and destroyed an estimated 25 storage units.

No injuries were reported. Almost 200 people lost belongings in the fire, according to a probable cause statement.