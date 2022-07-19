Driver charged after hitting, seriously injuring motorcycle rider in Hazel Dell

The 60-year-old suspect was reportedly intoxicated and driving recklessly when he hit the motorcyclist on Highway 99, causing serious injury.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A driver was arrested on a vehicular assault charge after deputies said he struck a motorcyclist and fled near Columbia River High School in Hazel Dell on Tuesday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said that 60-year-old Daniel Nienaber of Hazel Dell was driving a red Toyota Tacoma when he struck 65-year-old Brian Culbertson, who had been riding on a motorcycle eastbound on Northeast 99th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the red pickup had been driving recklessly before the crash, and he reportedly tried to drive away after hitting Culbertson.

Culbertson suffered serious injuries, but they were not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies caught up with Nienaber a short distance from the scene of the crash, and he was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked on a charge of vehicular assault.