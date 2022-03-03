Suspect in Portland quadruple murder arrested in Texas

Jeremy Michael Lenoire was arrested in Frisco, Texas and indicted on multiple charges stemming from a June 6 shooting in Southeast Portland.

FRISCO, Texas — The suspect in a June 6 shooting in Southeast Portland that left four people dead has been arrested in Texas, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed on Thursday.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office in Texas announced on Wednesday that it had located and arrested Jeremy Michael Lenoire in Frisco, Texas. Lenoire, 27, was wanted out of Multnomah County for his role in a quadruple homicide.

Portland police have now confirmed that the homicide in question was the June 6 shooting in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, which resulted in the deaths of Mitchell Nacoste, 31, Kendall Gragg, 27, Donovan Lenford, 24 and Eyion Willis, 23.

Police responded to the shooting at about 10:25 p.m. June 6, and arrived to find four people deceased. Each of the deaths was ruled a homicide by gunshot.

PPB has not released any further information about the circumstances of the shooting, but The Oregonian reported last year that a gunfight broke out amid an attempted marijuana robbery.

Nacoste and Gragg were half-brothers and Nacoste lived at the house where the shooting took place, according to The Oregonian, while Lenford and Willis flew in from Texas along with a third person who reportedly got away in a van.

Lenoire was indicted on two counts each of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, and is being held in the Denton County Jail until he can be extradited to Oregon, according to a press release from PPB.

He was arrested by a team including Portland Police detectives, Denton County Sheriff's deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals East Texas Fugitive Task Force.