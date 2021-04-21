Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Beaverton apartment complex

The victim was in an argument with another man, who was suspected of trying to steal the victim’s car, before the shooting, deputies said.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Authorities arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges after a shooting at an apartment complex in Beaverton early Wednesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call about a shooting in the 4300 block of Southwest Mueller Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Deputies found a man who had been shot in the arm. His injury was not life-threatening.

The victim was in an argument with another man, who was suspected of trying to steal the victim’s car, before the shooting, deputies said.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Jontay Joseph Cox of Richland, Washington, fired several shots before leaving the apartment complex.

No one else was hurt.

Deputies and Beaverton police officers searched for about an hour before finding Cox and arresting him. Cox faces the following charges:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

Unlawful use of a weapon

Felon in possession of a weapon

Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle