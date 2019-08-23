STAYTON, Ore. — Timothy Newton, 31, was arrested and charged in an attempted sexual assault incident from July 2019.

According to the Stayton Police, Newton had been previously identified by two people as a suspect in the case from the sketch released by police.

Police release sketch of Stayton attempted sexual assault suspect

Stayton police

On August 21, 2019, a third person contacted police and named Newton as the man in the sketch. After an interview, police arrested Newton. He has since been released from jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation, according to Stayton police. Anyone with information regarding it is asked to contact the Stayton Police Department by calling 503-769-3421.