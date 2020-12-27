Man arrested in series of random attacks with baseball bat, Portland police say

Trendlon Brewer, 53, is accused of attacking several strangers with a baseball bat on Dec. 22 and 23. At least two people were hospitalized for their injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man who they say used a baseball bat to attack several people at random.

Trendlon Deneishel Kimp Brewer, 53, is accused of hitting a stranger in the head with a baseball bat on the night of Dec. 22 near the Burgerville at Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Multnomah Street.

According to a press release, the victim said someone walked up to him at about 10:30 p.m., pulled a bat out of a backpack and struck him multiple times, leaving him dazed.

After the attack, Brewer reportedly said, "that's what you get for disrespecting me."

Less than two hours later around midnight, police were called to a report of a similar attack at a MAX station on North Rosa Parks Way and North Interstate Avenue.

Police learned someone with a bat struck two female victims in the head and back, badly injuring them, and damaged a MAX train window. The victims both went to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the description of the suspect matched the one given by the victim of the first attack on MLK.

Then at about 11:50 a.m. the same morning, police received multiple calls about someone attacking people people with a bat in the area of Northeast Grand Avenue and Everett Street.

They located Brewer, who was wearing a backpack with a baseball bat sticking out of it. Police said he struck an officer in the face while being taken into custody.

Brewer was booked at the Multnomah County jail, facing multiple counts of second-degree and unlawful use of a weapon and one count of assaulting a public safety officer.

Police believe there may be other victims who have not reported similar attacks.