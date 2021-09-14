Man arrested in Salem after knifepoint WinCo robbery, attempted carjacking

Gilbert Jesus Machuca, 29, allegedly robbed a clerk with a knife he found in the store; Salem police are still hoping to interview the carjacking victims.

SALEM, Ore. — A man was arrested Monday in Salem after he allegedly robbed a WinCo with a knife he found in the store, then tried to carjack a vehicle for his getaway.

At approximately 11 a.m., Gilbert Jesus Machuca, 29, of California, stole a knife inside the WinCo Foods on Lancaster Drive Southeast, according to a Salem police report.

He took the knife to the front of the store, brandished it at a cashier and demanded money.

Machuca took the stolen money and fled to the parking lot, where he approached two women getting into a car.

He attempted to steal their car, but they were able to get in and escape.

Machuca was arrested soon after at a gas station across the street.

He was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of robbery in the first degree (2 counts), menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.