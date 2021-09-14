Man arrested in Salem after knifepoint WinCo robbery, attempted carjacking

SALEM, Ore. — A man was arrested Monday in Salem after he allegedly robbed a WinCo with a knife he found in the store, then tried to carjack a vehicle for his getaway.
At approximately 11 a.m., Gilbert Jesus Machuca, 29, of California, stole a knife inside the WinCo Foods on Lancaster Drive Southeast, according to a Salem police report.
He took the knife to the front of the store, brandished it at a cashier and demanded money.
Machuca took the stolen money and fled to the parking lot, where he approached two women getting into a car.
He attempted to steal their car, but they were able to get in and escape.
Machuca was arrested soon after at a gas station across the street.
He was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of robbery in the first degree (2 counts), menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said they have not been able to talk with the two women who were victims of the attempted carjacking. If you are one of them or know who they are, you are asked to contact the Salem Police Department's nonemergency number at 503-588-6123 and select option 1.