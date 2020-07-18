Man arrested for shooting into air in downtown Portland after clashing with protesters

Harold Phillips Jr., 30, was arrested for violating his probation, having a firearm and being a felon, and recklessly endangering another person.

A man has been arrested in connection to a July 9 incident where he allegedly shot a gun out of a car window and into the air after clashing with protesters in downtown Portland.

On Thursday, July 16, the Portland Police Bureau arrested Harold Phillips Jr. 30, for probation violation. He was given a Multnomah County Circuit Court Criminal Citation for being a felon and in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person.

The investigation began on July 9 at around 1:15 a.m. when police became aware of social media reports that someone in a car used a handgun to shoot into the air several times after driving away from protestors who he had clashed with.

The videos shared on social media showed a white car in the middle of a group of people. The group was near the base of the now-removed Thompson Elk statue on Southwest Main Street just after 1 a.m. when the driver slowly moved away from the group, held up a handgun and fired five shots into the air. A sixth shot was heard after the car drove away.

Police said that they could not sweep the area immediately for evidence due to the demonstrations. However, videos posted on social media helped to identify Phillips.

No one was injured in the shooting.