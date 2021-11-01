Man arrested for firing multiple shots at federal courthouse in Portland, 2 days after arrest at state Capitol

Cody Melby was also arrested at the state Capitol last Wednesday for trespassing while in possession of a firearm.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for firing multiple shots at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland on Friday.

Cody Melby, 39, of Beavercreek, has been charged with destruction of government property, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Monday.

Melby was also one of two men arrested at the state Capitol last Wednesday. He was accused of trying to enter the Capitol and was arrested for trespassing while in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office - District of Oregon said Melby jumped over a security fence at the federal courthouse in Portland on Friday at around 7:35 p.m. and fired several shots from a handgun into the wall of the building.

Two security officers at the courthouse saw Melby on a security camera and arrested him.

Five bullet casings were found at the scene. Three bullet holes were found in plywood attached to the building's stone columns and the metal above the building's main entrance was damaged.