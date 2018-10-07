PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police detectives on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man accused of sexually touching two girls at two separate businesses.

Ricardo Sanchez-Garcia faces two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Officers responded to reports that Sanchez-Garcia inappropriately touched a girl at a Goodwill store on Northeast 122nd Avenue, and were later called to a similar report at a Safeway store on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Based on information from witnesses, police said they had reason to believe both incidents involved the same suspect.

Child abuse detectives took Sanchez-Garcia into custody at his home.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been victimized by Sanchez-Garcia is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at 503-823-0185 or Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.

