PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted and threatened a woman with a knife in downtown Portland earlier this month.

The assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. on July 5. The woman said she was walking near Southwest 4th Avenue and Grant Street when the man assaulted her. The suspect fled after the assault, the woman told police.

On Saturday morning, detectives executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect, 58-year-old George Brotherton. Brotherton lived in the 2700 block of Southwest 1st Avenue, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree sex abuse, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of coercion.

Portland police are investigating whether Brotherton is connected to other sexual assault cases.

