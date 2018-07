TUALATIN, Ore. — Tualatin police arrested a 47-year-old man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Massey says Garth Beams was inside the house when officers responded Thursday to a report of an assault and found the woman critically injured.

The woman was later identified as Wendy Jane Henson, Beams' mother.

Beams was arrested without incident and Henson later died at a Portland hospital.

Massey says Beams and his mother lived in the same house.

