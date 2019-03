LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A 24-year-old Newberg man was arrested after he allegedly made threats that prompted lockouts at several Lake Oswego schools on Friday.

Vasily Barbiyerua will be charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, a felony, when he is booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

Barbiyerua called Lake Oswego High School and said, “I’m coming over now and it’s not going to be good,” according to Lake Oswego police. School staff kept Barbiyerua on the line and he told staff he had guns, police said.

With the help of Newberg police, Lake Oswego police arrested Barbiyerua in his home Friday afternoon.

Police said there are no other suspects or persons of interest.

Lake Oswego High School, Lake Oswego Junior High, Transition Program and pool were placed into lockout for a couple hours.