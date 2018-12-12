The man who illegally sold a firearm used in a West Linn murder-suicide has been arrested.

Justin Coleman, 34, sold an unregistered SKS rifle to David Cote in March 2018. Cote later used that firearm to murder Bethany Schuch and take his own life, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Coleman ran a side business out of his home as a federally licensed firearms dealer, however, deputies say they found probable cause that he had sold Cote the firearm illegally.

After issuing a warrant for Coleman's arrest, authorities found evidence that he was selling anabolic steroids illegally.

Coleman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and firearms transfer by an unlicensed person.