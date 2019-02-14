SALEM, Ore — A man was arrested after police said he was driving his friend’s vehicle when he hit a blind man and his guide dog and drove away.

The collision occurred Monday on Hrubetz Road SE near Liberty Road S. Salem police said Stephen Murphy was crossing Hrubetz Road with his guide dog, Amilia, when the two were struck. Passersby called 911 and helped Murphy and Amilia.

Murphy suffered serious injuries. Police did not say how severe Amilia’s injuries were. Both are believed to be recovering from their injuries.

On Wednesday, Salem police were called by a man who reported suspicious damage to his vehicle. The owner said he loaned the vehicle to an acquaintance, 49-year-old Donald Crume of Salem, who returned the car with new damage. The owner said Crume gave a different reason for the damage.

The owner then contacted a repair person, who said the damage was likely caused when the vehicle hit a person. The owner then called police.

Based on the damage to the vehicle and evidence found at the scene, officers determined it was the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Officers then located Crume and arrested him for hit-and-run felony, hit-and-run of an animal, third-degree assault, and unrelated warrants.