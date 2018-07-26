Portland police arrested a man who they said punched a woman in the face several times after making comments about her sexual orientation Wednesday night.

Timothy Emmett Walsh, 38, faces charges of second-degree intimidation and fourth-degree assault.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, told police that she was walking with friends on Northwest Glisan Street near 4th Avenue when a man she didn’t know, later identified as Walsh, rode by on a bicycle and made a comment about a man in women’s clothing. The victim responded, and Walsh made a comment about her sexual orientation before punching her in the face, police said.

Police responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. The victim told officers that Walsh rode his bike toward the Greyhound bus station. Officers found Walsh in the area and arrested him without incident.

Police say Walsh is also being held for a parole violation.

© 2018 KGW