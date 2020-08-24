Man arrested for downtown Portland assault to remain in custody; bail set at $260K

Marquise Love is being held on charges of second-degree assault, coercion and riot in connection with the Aug. 16 attack in downtown Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore — The suspect in a violent downtown Portland assault seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media will remain in custody until at least Sept. 2, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Love’s bail is set at $260,000.

According to the district attorney’s office, Love’s attorneys requested his first court appearance be moved to Sept. 2 and that court granted the request. His attorneys said they would not seek Love's release or a bail reduction until that date at the earliest.

Video of the assault, which contains graphic violence and language, shows a group of people attacking a man and pushing him to the ground after his truck had crashed into a light pole downtown. Then it shows a man kicking the victim in the face while he's sitting on the ground, which apparently knocks him unconscious.