Man arrested for downtown Portland assault sentenced to 20 months in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man arrested for an assault outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center on Aug. 12 has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Marquise Love, 26, turned himself in to police after a video of the assault he took part in was caught on camera and was viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Video of the assault, which contains graphic violence and language, shows a group of people attacking a man and pushing him to the ground after his truck had crashed into a light pole downtown. Then it shows a man kicking the victim in the face while he's sitting on the ground, which apparently knocks him unconscious.

Love pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and felony riot. He admitted that he and another person caused physical injury to the victim and that he and others engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct that "created a grave risk of causing public harm," according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation. We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. “In the days, weeks and months after this assault, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked quickly to identify the suspect and complete the investigation. This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”