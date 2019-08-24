ALOHA, Ore — A 25-year-old man was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after deputies said he hit a motorcycle with two riders on it and fled the scene.

Stephen Lister was arrested at his home in the 5800 block of Southwest 170th Avenue on Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southwest Blanton Street and 175th Avenue in Aloha.

Upon arrival, deputies found the motorcycle in bushes alongside the road. The impact of the crash threw the motorcycle about 100 feet, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The male and female riders of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect vehicle was a silver Chevrolet sedan. Investigators determined Lister was driving the vehicle and obtained a warrant to arrest him.

Although Lister was arrested, police are still searching for the vehicle, which was described as a 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of the car is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-629-0111.

Washington County Sheriff's Office