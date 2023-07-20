Man arrested for August 2022 killing of woman in Northeast Portland

On Aug. 8, 2022, Penelope Fagan was found dead in Northeast Portland's Parkrose Heights neighborhood. She was 59 years old when she died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man Wednesday for the August 2022 death of a woman in Northeast Portland.

On Aug. 8, 2022, Penelope Fagan was found dead in Northeast Portland's Parkrose Heights neighborhood, in the area of Northeast 104th Avenue near Weidler Street. She was 59 years old when she died. Fagan's death was ruled a homicide and the medical examiner said she died of blunt force trauma.

On July 19, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested 59-year-old Vincent W. Scroggins of Portland. After he was interviewed by Portland police detectives, he was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Scroggins faces charges of second-degree murder (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a weapon (domestic violence), the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

PPB did not report how the suspect and victim knew each other.

