PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking two vehicles, running someone over and causing multiple crashes in downtown and southwest Portland Monday afternoon.

The suspect, 26-year-old Quinton Franklin, is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including DUII, reckless driving, four counts of hit and run and third-degree robbery. He will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers responded at 5:20 p.m., to the area near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Glisan Street on the report that a vehicle was carjacked and the suspect had driven over a pedestrian while driving the stolen vehicle.

Officers were told the suspect had driven away in the stolen vehicle, a teal Hyundai Santa Fe. He had brandished a knife to get into the Santa Fe, occupied by multiple people at the time, they learned.

Police also found an injured adult male who was reportedly struck multiple times by the Santa Fe. Drew Buerkle, a bystander, said he saw it happen.

“He launched off the front of the SUV, and the guy drove over him again,” Buerkle said. “When he backed up over him, it looked like the way the guy was driving he wanted to kill him.”

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The victim was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

While officers searched for the stolen Santa Fe, a caller to 911 reported a vehicle matching its description had rolled over on southbound Interstate 5 near Southwest Capitol Highway.

The caller reported the driver had exited the vehicle after the crash and forced his way into a silver Toyota Camry driven by an adult female.

Kimberly Cavallo, the carjacking victim, said she had pulled over on I-5 to see if the man was OK.

“He looked dazed and confused like he just walked away from an accident,” she said. “He said, 'I just need to talk to you,' and then he started to come through my car window. I said no and I started to drive, and by that time he was already in my car … Nothing in the car was worth my life. I needed to get out.”

A Tigard Police officer quickly found and began pursuing the stolen Camry. The suspect crashed into an occupied BMW sedan but kept going.

He did not stop until officers performed a box-in maneuver near the intersection of Southwest 29th Avenue and Southwest Multnomah Street and took him into custody without incident.

Officers requested emergency medical personnel to assess the suspect. They transported the suspect to an area hospital for assessment. The occupants of the BMW did not need hospital treatment.

The suspect's name and charges will be provided after he is released from the hospital and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

© 2018 KGW