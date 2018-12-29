PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two people during a fight outside an apartment complex in Northeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the complex, at 8231 NE Broadway Street, at around 2:40 a.m.

Officers found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both men were taken to hospitals with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Portland police.

Officers learned the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Michael J. Thomas, was in a nearby apartment. He was located and taken into custody.

Officers seized the knife believed to be used in the stabbing, police said.

Thomas was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two charges of second-degree assault.