PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by a man with a knife and another woman fought off the same man early Friday morning in the Pearl District.

It does not appear the suspect knew the two women, according to Portland police.

The assault was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Northwest Glisan Street and 13th Avenue. One woman suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled on foot to the north after a woman fended off his attempts, police said. The suspect was described as a white man older than 40 with long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black hoodie and shorts that were likely tan in color, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video related to the case is asked to call sex assault detective Ross Dormady at 503-823-0880 or email him at ross.dormady@portlandoregon.gov.

