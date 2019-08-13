ESTACADA, Ore. — A man and a woman who were found dead near a shooting pit in the Mt. Hood National Forest near Estacada on Monday morning died of homicidal violence, the state medical examiner said.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the individuals as Stacy Jean Rickerd, 42, of Estacada and Jeremy David Merchant, 43, of Estacada.

A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the two were in a long-term relationship.

Authorities said someone called 911 to report two bodies near a shooting pit off 4615 Road and the 130 Spur in around 9:45 a.m.

The couple's dog named Talladega was also found at the scene, deputies said. He was not hurt. One deputy at the scene described him as a "sweet dog."

He is now in the care of Rickerd and Merchant's family, according to the sheriff's office.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949.