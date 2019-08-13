ESTACADA, Ore. — A man and a woman were found dead in the Mt. Hood National Forest near Estacada on Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 to report the bodies around 9:45 a.m.

A dog was also found at the scene, deputies said. The dog was not hurt. Deputies placed it in the care of Clackamas County Dog Services.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene.

The names of the deceased will not be released until their families have been notified.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine their cause of death.